BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals. The Company’s first product, PURE EP ™ System, is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory. “
NASDAQ BSGM opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19. BioSig Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $4.67.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 240,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.47% of the company’s stock.
BioSig Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
BioSig Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development of a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals. Its product PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures.
