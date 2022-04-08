BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals. The Company’s first product, PURE EP ™ System, is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory. “

Get BioSig Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ BSGM opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19. BioSig Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $4.67.

BioSig Technologies ( NASDAQ:BSGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioSig Technologies had a negative return on equity of 195.52% and a negative net margin of 7,237.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioSig Technologies will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 240,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioSig Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development of a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals. Its product PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioSig Technologies (BSGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.