BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.86

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.86 and last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 52347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.47. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 102.36.
About BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioRestorative Therapies (BRTXQ)
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutions Like The Fit Of Levi Strauss & Co.
Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.