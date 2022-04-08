BioPlus Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOS) Stock Price Up 0.1%

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 83,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

About BioPlus Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOS)

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioPlus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPlus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.