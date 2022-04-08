BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $400.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Redburn Partners upgraded BioNTech from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $255.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on BioNTech from $366.00 to $339.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BioNTech from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $266.12.

Shares of BNTX opened at $169.11 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $112.50 and a 12 month high of $464.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of -0.69.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 142.70% and a net margin of 54.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1501.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 32.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,532,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,062,000 after acquiring an additional 187,123 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 1,473.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,044,000 after buying an additional 3,814,715 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,955,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,241,000 after buying an additional 500,115 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,057,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,665,000 after buying an additional 23,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,335,000 after buying an additional 348,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

