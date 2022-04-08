Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.88 Million

Brokerages expect Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) to report $6.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Biodesix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.15 million. Biodesix reported sales of $28.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 76.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Biodesix will report full year sales of $38.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.54 million to $38.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $52.22 million, with estimates ranging from $51.30 million to $53.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Biodesix.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Biodesix from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

Shares of BDSX stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.96. Biodesix has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $20.15. The company has a market cap of $56.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDSX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Biodesix by 33.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Biodesix by 363.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 34,190 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 20.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 56.3% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

