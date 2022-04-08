Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Gap Down to $449.65

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $449.65, but opened at $437.29. Bio-Techne shares last traded at $442.84, with a volume of 555 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.40.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 87.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $419.38 and a 200 day moving average of $454.68.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.45%. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,013,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,262,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Company Profile (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.