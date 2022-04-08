Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) EVP Nicholas E. Padovano Sells 4,300 Shares

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $147,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE BIG traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $35.18. 724,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,450. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.37. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Big Lots by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,494,000 after purchasing an additional 119,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,337,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,274,000 after acquiring an additional 39,369 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth about $30,615,139,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,495,000 after acquiring an additional 22,420 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after acquiring an additional 341,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

