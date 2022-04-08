Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 181 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 91.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 21.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

KSS stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.63 and its 200-day moving average is $53.96.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Kohl’s from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.54.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

