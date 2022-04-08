Bessemer Group Inc. Makes New Investment in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,905,000 after acquiring an additional 76,619 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 223.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 95,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 66,170 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,658,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 124,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 21,411 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $345,000.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

NYSE:CEM opened at $34.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.48. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $34.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund (Get Rating)

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.