Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 2,263 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 143.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,846 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 129,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at $642,000.

DB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($14.29) to €14.00 ($15.38) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €14.00 ($15.38) to €15.00 ($16.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.12.

DB opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $16.70.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

