Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 520 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Livent were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Livent by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Livent during the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Livent by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Livent during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,786,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 66,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LTHM shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

NYSE LTHM opened at $25.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,270.00, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $33.04.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.47 million. Livent had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 4.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

