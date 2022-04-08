Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Lowered to $79.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.00.
Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $55.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $52.54 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.14 and a 200-day moving average of $65.12.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
Berry Global Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value-added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.
