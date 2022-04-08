Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Lowered to $79.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $55.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $52.54 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.14 and a 200-day moving average of $65.12.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value-added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

