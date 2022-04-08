Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on BRY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Berry from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Berry during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,564,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Berry by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 205,505 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 65,183 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Berry by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Berry by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,064,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,888,000 after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Berry by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Berry stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.34. 23,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,138. Berry has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.70 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Berry had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently -119.99%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

