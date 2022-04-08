Bernard Rafe Ernest Goodwin Sells 1,186 Shares of Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN) Stock

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Rating) insider Bernard Rafe Ernest Goodwin sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,210 ($42.10), for a total value of £38,070.60 ($49,928.66).

LON GDWN opened at GBX 3,270 ($42.89) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £251.46 million and a PE ratio of 18.13. Goodwin PLC has a one year low of GBX 2,611.57 ($34.25) and a one year high of GBX 4,000 ($52.46). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,188.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,341.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Goodwin in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for oil, petrochemical, gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), mining, nuclear power generation, nuclear waste treatment, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar antenna systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

