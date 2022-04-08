Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 4,353,454 Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 4,353,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $152,022,613.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 4,391,884 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $159,996,334.12.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,086,590 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.94 per share, for a total transaction of $274,370,664.60.

On Monday, March 14th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 7,277,649 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.29 per share, for a total transaction of $402,381,213.21.

On Friday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,306,017 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.71 per share, for a total transaction of $133,080,241.07.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 24,136,074 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,722,738.04.

On Friday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 33,997,865 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,803,926,716.90.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 14,988,287 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $725,133,325.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRK-A opened at $519,760.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $494,034.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $457,834.59.

Separately, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Berkshire Hathaway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

