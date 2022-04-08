Berenberg Bank Boosts Capital (LON:CAPD) Price Target to GBX 150

Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 138 ($1.81) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 124 ($1.63) price target on shares of Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

CAPD stock opened at GBX 107.50 ($1.41) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 96.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 87.34. Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 62 ($0.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 108 ($1.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of £202.90 million and a P/E ratio of 3.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is an increase from Capital’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 10.79%.

About Capital (Get Rating)

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

