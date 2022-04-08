Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Brookline Capital Management

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Brookline Capital Management from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of BLPH stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89. The company has a market cap of $21.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of -0.54.

Bellerophon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

