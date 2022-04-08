BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Trading Down 6.5%

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) dropped 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $199.46 and last traded at $199.80. Approximately 5,305 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 515,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.59.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.50.

The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BeiGene by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

