Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $487.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $487.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $487.30 million to $488.60 million. Beazer Homes USA reported sales of $549.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Beazer Homes USA.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $454.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.90 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,462,000 after acquiring an additional 47,922 shares during the period. Towle & Co. increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 17.8% during the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,549,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,730,000 after acquiring an additional 233,913 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,217,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,409,000 after acquiring an additional 53,424 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth $10,786,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BZH opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.90 million, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.76. Beazer Homes USA has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $26.12.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beazer Homes USA (BZH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.