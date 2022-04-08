Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.36.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. CIBC upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of BTE stock traded up C$0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,206,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,169,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.45. Baytex Energy has a one year low of C$1.23 and a one year high of C$6.63.

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.87. The company had revenue of C$552.40 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total value of C$250,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$971,515.48.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

