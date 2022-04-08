Barrington Research Cuts CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Price Target to $7.00

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barrington Research from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CuriosityStream presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.37. CuriosityStream has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 52.81% and a negative return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.74 million. Equities analysts expect that CuriosityStream will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CURI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 897.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 405,761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 523.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 192,065 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at about $721,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

