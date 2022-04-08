BARK (NYSE:BARK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIGINAL BARK is a dog-centric company. It devoted to making dogs happy with the products, services and content. ORIGINAL BARK, formerly known as Northern Star Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.64.

NYSE BARK opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76. BARK has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $13.57.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $140.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that BARK will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in BARK by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of BARK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BARK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of BARK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of BARK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

The Original BARK Company, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Eats name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand.

