Barclays Upgrades Just Group (LON:JUST) to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating) to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 125 ($1.64) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 106 ($1.39).

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 113 ($1.48) target price on shares of Just Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Just Group from GBX 97 ($1.27) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.23) target price on shares of Just Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 128.25 ($1.68).

Shares of LON:JUST opened at GBX 92.90 ($1.22) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £964.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.32. Just Group has a 1-year low of GBX 70.85 ($0.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 113 ($1.48). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 86.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 86.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.73, a quick ratio of 19.04 and a current ratio of 21.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%.

In related news, insider Andy Parsons sold 157,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.17), for a total value of £140,093.12 ($183,728.68).

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

