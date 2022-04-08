Barclays Trims KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Target Price to €53.00

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from €57.00 ($62.64) to €53.00 ($58.24) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on KONE Oyj from €73.00 ($80.22) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on KONE Oyj from €58.00 ($63.74) to €56.00 ($61.54) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KONE Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNYJY opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.44. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.75. KONE Oyj has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $44.31.

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KONE Oyj will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.7306 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd.

KONE Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.