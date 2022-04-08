Barclays Trims Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Target Price to GBX 720

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 725 ($9.51) to GBX 720 ($9.44) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AUTO. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 745 ($9.77) to GBX 715 ($9.38) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 701.22 ($9.20).

Shares of LON:AUTO opened at GBX 649.40 ($8.52) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 650.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 663.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of £6.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of GBX 538 ($7.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 751.40 ($9.85).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

