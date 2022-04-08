Barclays Trims AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Target Price to SEK 145

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from SEK 180 to SEK 145 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SKFRY. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 240 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 300 to SEK 250 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 245 to SEK 235 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 210 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, DNB Markets raised AB SKF (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AB SKF (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.52.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKFRY opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.00. AB SKF has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

