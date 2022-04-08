Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Assura (LON:AGR)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AGR has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on Assura from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 82 ($1.08).

Shares of AGR stock opened at GBX 68.80 ($0.90) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 64.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83. Assura has a 1-year low of GBX 59.28 ($0.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 80.60 ($1.06).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. Assura’s payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

