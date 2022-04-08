Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 765 ($10.03) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.11) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 818.75 ($10.74).

Land Securities Group stock opened at GBX 779.20 ($10.22) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of £5.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 644.20 ($8.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 822.40 ($10.79). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 775.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 749.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is -0.89%.

In related news, insider Manjiry Tamhane acquired 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.40) per share, for a total transaction of £35,470.89 ($46,519.20).

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a Â£11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

