Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Position Lessened by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Banner worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $868,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Banner by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Banner by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 258,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after acquiring an additional 146,789 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Banner by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banner alerts:

Shares of BANR traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.69. The stock had a trading volume of 235,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,007. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. Banner had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

In related news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $106,122.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Banner (Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.