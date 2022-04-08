Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Bank of Queensland stock opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03. Bank of Queensland has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $14.16.

Bank of Queensland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Queensland Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services to the community. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers retail banking solutions to customers managed through its owner managed and corporate branch network, direct channels, third party intermediaries, virgin money distribution channels, and ME Bank.

