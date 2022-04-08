Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Bank of Queensland stock opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03. Bank of Queensland has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $14.16.
Bank of Queensland Company Profile (Get Rating)
