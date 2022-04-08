Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $86.93

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$86.93 and traded as high as C$88.97. Bank of Nova Scotia shares last traded at C$87.99, with a volume of 5,315,478 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BNS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$93.57.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$91.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$105.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.07 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7999999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

