Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,740 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Bank of America by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.39. 54,415,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,062,355. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.66.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

