Banano Price Tops $0.0168 on Exchanges (BAN)

Banano (BAN) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Banano has a total market capitalization of $22.63 million and $601,898.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Banano has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar. One Banano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001817 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00046951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

About Banano

Banano is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,330 coins and its circulating supply is 1,346,945,875 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

