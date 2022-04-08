Balancer Market Cap Reaches $144.44 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 7th. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $144.44 million and approximately $293.57 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.80 or 0.00047645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Balancer has traded up 33.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Balancer

Balancer (BAL) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling Balancer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

