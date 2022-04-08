Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 112.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Baidu by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. China Renaissance Securities lifted their price target on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.78. The stock had a trading volume of 76,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,949,350. The stock has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.80 and its 200 day moving average is $153.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.18 and a fifty-two week high of $228.46.

Baidu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.