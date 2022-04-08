Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Babylon Holdings Limited is a digital healthcare company. Babylon Holdings Limited, formerly known as Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BBLN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Babylon in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Babylon from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Babylon in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Babylon has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.50.

BBLN opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67. Babylon has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBLN. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Babylon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Babylon in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Babylon in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Babylon in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Babylon in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. The company provides assistance to navigate the health system by connecting patients digitally to the clinicians. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

