Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Receives $10.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBLN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Babylon in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Babylon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Babylon from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Babylon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,614,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Babylon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Babylon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Babylon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ purchased a new position in Babylon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

BBLN stock opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.67. Babylon has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. The company provides assistance to navigate the health system by connecting patients digitally to the clinicians. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

