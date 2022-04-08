B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Receives $7.11 Consensus PT from Brokerages

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.11.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BTG shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on B2Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Shares of BTG stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.66. The company had a trading volume of 533,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,499,860. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $5.37.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth $45,659,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 29,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in B2Gold by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 22,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 515.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 93,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 78,250 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.