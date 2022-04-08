B. Riley Trims Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Target Price to $10.00

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Curis’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Curis in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Curis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Curis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.85.

Get Curis alerts:

Shares of Curis stock opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. Curis has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $133.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66.

Curis ( NASDAQ:CRIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative net margin of 426.67% and a negative return on equity of 42.46%. The company had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Curis by 21.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curis by 36.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curis during the third quarter valued at about $268,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Curis by 8.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Curis by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curis (Get Rating)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.