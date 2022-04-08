AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) PT Lowered to $35.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at B. Riley from $47.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on AZEK in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.73.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.83. AZEK has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AZEK will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AZEK news, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 5,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $152,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 4,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $100,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 32,065 shares of company stock valued at $946,833. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $170,251,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AZEK by 179.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,806,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,135 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in AZEK by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,906,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,893 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $36,871,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AZEK by 604.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 869,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,753,000 after purchasing an additional 745,814 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

