Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,573,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $683,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXON. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $222.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $132.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -134.13, a PEG ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.66 and a 200 day moving average of $153.36. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $117.05 and a one year high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.65 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

