Axon Enterprise, Inc. (LON:AXON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $228.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect Axon Enterprise, Inc. (LON:AXON – Get Rating) to report $228.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Axon Enterprise’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $213.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $233.93 million. Axon Enterprise posted sales of $195.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Axon Enterprise.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $117.05 and a one year high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

