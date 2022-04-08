Axel Capital Management LLC Has $11.10 Million Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Axel Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global accounts for approximately 10.9% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Axel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $11,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

NASDAQ:COIN traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,090,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,820,857. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.71. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion and a PE ratio of 11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.12 and a 52-week high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The company’s revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.18.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.