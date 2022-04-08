Axel Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,000 MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000. MicroStrategy comprises 1.1% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 2,317.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 23,966 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 728.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $640.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR traded up $8.50 on Thursday, hitting $463.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,384. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $307.19 and a 1 year high of $891.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $557.28.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported ($8.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($9.99). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 104.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

