aWSB Trading 20.3% Lower This Week (aWSB)

aWSB (aWSB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One aWSB coin can now be bought for about $15.27 or 0.00035098 BTC on exchanges. aWSB has a market cap of $93,365.86 and approximately $1,094.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, aWSB has traded down 20.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00046361 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,267.99 or 0.07509805 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,466.69 or 0.99886031 BTC.

aWSB Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

Buying and Selling aWSB

