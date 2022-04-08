Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aviva has established a competitive position in North America. In the US, the world’s largest savings market, Aviva is the leading provider of indexed annuity and indexed life insurance products. Its principal activity is the provision of financial products and services, focused on the following lines of business: long-term insurance and savings business, fund management and general insurance and health. The company’s business is managed on a geographic basis through a regional management structure based on four regions, U.K., Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. The four regions function as five operating segments as, due to the size of the U.K. region, it is split into two operating segments, U.K. Life and U.K. General Insurance, which undertake long term insurance and savings business and general insurance respectively. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.90) to GBX 470 ($6.16) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Aviva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.95) to GBX 520 ($6.82) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $482.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVVIY traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.12. 67,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,634. Aviva has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About Aviva

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

