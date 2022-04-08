AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.12). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.43). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AvidXchange.

AVDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AvidXchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 22.78.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Michael Praeger bought 69,500 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of 7.11 per share, with a total value of 494,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDX traded down 0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 801,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,500. AvidXchange has a 12 month low of 6.50 and a 12 month high of 27.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of 9.30.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

