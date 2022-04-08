Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Receives $29.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of CDMO stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $19.45. 7,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,940. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.13 and a beta of 2.18. Avid Bioservices has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $34.51.

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $31.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $28,657.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 6,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $142,338.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,147 shares of company stock valued at $609,741. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,669,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,164,000 after buying an additional 5,285,265 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth about $22,535,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,725,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,700,000 after purchasing an additional 570,796 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,694,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,441,000 after purchasing an additional 494,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 445.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after acquiring an additional 386,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

