Avestar Capital LLC Trims Stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,776 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC owned 0.20% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 129,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after acquiring an additional 45,958 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

NASDAQ JSML opened at $55.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.67. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12-month low of $52.30 and a 12-month high of $71.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.