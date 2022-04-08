Avestar Capital LLC Sells 73,500 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,500 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nokia in the 1st quarter worth about $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 627.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 494,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nokia by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,435,000 after buying an additional 243,343 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Nokia during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

NOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. Nokia Co. has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Nokia had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

